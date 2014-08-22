French FM called on Azerbaijan to transfer the body of the deceased saboteur to Armenia

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijan to transfer the body of the deceased Armenian saboteur Karen Petrosyan. Report informs, this was stated by Romain Nadal, French Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

He noted that Paris deplores the death of Karen Petrosyan.

"France expresses condolences to the family of Karen Petrosyan. We call on the Azerbaijani authorities to return his body immediately and shed light on the circumstances of his death", R. Nadal said.

On August 7 Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to cross the contact line in Tovuz region. Four members of the group were killed. Another member of the group, a resident of Chinari village in Berd region Karen Petrosyan (born in 1989) was caught by an Azeri soldier. Petrosyan died the next morning. According to the preliminary information, the acute cardiovascular insufficiency led to death of K.Petrosyan. Armenia doesn’t exclude the possibility of an exchange for transferring the body of saboteur Karen Petrosyan to his Motherland.