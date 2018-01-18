French ambassador: We support meetings to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ " We welcome any meeting regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We look forward to these meetings".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French ambassador to Yerevan, Jonathan Lacote, told journalists.

Commenting on the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian in Krakow, Poland on January 18 initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the diplomat stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be settled through negotiations.