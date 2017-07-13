French ambassador: We support direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ France stands for direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, French ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier said at a press conference, commenting on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels, July 11.

"From this point of view, we can only express satisfaction that ministerial meeting was held. The problem has no military solution. It is necessary to conduct negotiations, to hold regular meetings”, he said.

According to him, meetings of foreign ministers can lead to positive progress for the meeting between presidents of two countries.