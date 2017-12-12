French Ambassador: Karabakh conflict is real and not frozen at all

© Sputnik/ Aram Nersesyan https://report.az/storage/news/25f7c385ea2e65b7513368d430143d4a/519cbd8c-5a53-4d58-bf53-e337717f48fa_292.jpg

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can hardly be classified as frozen. Report informs citing the Armenian media, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote told a press conference.

The diplomat stressed that the conflict is not frozen, it is a real conflict that affects people and the economy. "And it worries us," ambassador said. According to him, France is determined to resolutely fulfill its duties as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. At the same time, the diplomat stressed that the conflict can not have a military solution.

The ambassador noted that France welcomes the results of the meeting of presidents in Geneva, the meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna and looks forward to the meeting of ministers in early 2018.

"The conflict is being monitored at the highest level in France, France is fully committed to the duties of the OSCE MG, but in the role of intermediary”, ambassador said.