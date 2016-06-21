French Ambassador: "Further meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents also expected"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Another meetings on Nagorno-karabakh conflict will also be held at yesterday's format in St. Petersburg."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French Ambassador in Yerevan Jean-Francois Sarpante said at the press conference on June 21 commenting on meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian Presidents in St. Petersburg.

The ambassador also touched on the possibility of holding a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents at the initiative of France: "Why not. We have always stressed that we are ready to hold a meeting on the Karabakh issue in our country."

Sarpante regarded presidents' meeting as a good indicator in terms of trust: "The final statement in St. Petersburg on holding regular meetings is very important development."