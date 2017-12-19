French advisor: Taking Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev as hostages is violation of Geneva Convention

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/327cc629c1dd8f864e1eab7093a2ae46/6d1227cd-c546-486c-ad14-e92454c95d2d_292.jpg

Paris. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Taking Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev as hostages in their territories by Armenia and their illegal imprisonment is violation of Geneva Convention.”

The Vice-President of Robert Schumann Foundation, the parliament advisor of French National Assembly Florence Gabay told the Western bureau of Report News Agency.

She said that those territories included within the Azerbaijani borders recognized by UN: "We have to informs everyone about that. Taking Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev as hostages in their territories by Armenia and their illegal imprisonment is violation of norms of international law. We should declare this fact to everyone. We should repeatedly remind that to Council of Europe, UN Human Rights Council, Non-Governmental organizations, members of European Parliament, members of French-Azerbaijani Friendship Group operating in the French Senate and National Assembly.

“I can say that by carrying out these measures we will help tomorrow the Azerbaijani population of Nagorno Karabakh to return to their homes. Such issues require time. It is important for realizing this reality and making the relevant decision. It is necessary to repeatedly mention the violated articles of law by Armenia and inform that the case is being reviewed by European Court of Human Rights.”

Gabay said also commented on the situation of Azerbaijani displaced persons: “I am also mother. I cannot be indifferent to the anguish of Azerbaijani refugee mothers and fathers. Two elements of the anguish of Azerbaijani refugees attracts my attentions. They have a hope. From one side this hope is for Azerbaijani state and the government continues to takes care of refuges in the high level. From other side, I am astonished the refugee’s life full of suffering did not break their hope. Robert Schuman Institute where I am vice president has a representative duty in the Council of Europe. Azerbaijan also is a member of Council of Europe. Refugee issue of Azerbaijan is one of the issues that Robert Schuman Institute focuses its attentions on. Our institute named after one of the founders of Europe. He was real Christian. Robert Schumann always regarded the culture, civilizations of people with great respect. We keep his heritage today. We will try to thorough research the issue of displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh and find the solution of this issue using our resources.”