​Fraser: The threat of accidental war in Karabakh still exists

"The threat of accidental war in Nagorno-Karabakh still exists due to the lack of implementation of confidence-building measures". Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by the analyst, an expert on the Caucasus Sabina Fraser.

According to her, Karabakh talks deadlocked after the Kazan meeting in 2011, when the parties did not agree on the basic principles proposed by the mediators - the central theme of the peace process since 2005. "The most important issue now is whether the presidents are ready to put aside discussions on these Basic Principles and begin comprehensive talks that could lead to long-term solution, as proposed by the co-chairs", said Fraser.