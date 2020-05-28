​France hosts virtual conference on Karabakh

The French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association has organized an online conference titled “28 years without Karabakh” in Paris on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev, a researcher on historical sciences Maxim Goen and French film director Maxim Mardukhayev addressed the meeting moderated by ADFA President Gunel Safarova.

The ADFA President gave information about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the equal rights it granted to citizens, and the laws it created based on human values.

Ganjaliyev stressed that despite the Armenian occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and were internally displaced, the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh is still ready for peace. The head of the community regretted that the Armenian community still reject this call for peace.

Researcher Maxim Goen spoke about the looting and plunder, massacre, and crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh throughout history, especially in the early 20th century.