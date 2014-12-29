Former Estonian FM: Existing frozen conflicts are primary means for influencing the countries

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the territory of five of the six countries - EU eastern partners - there are frozen conflicts, with the aid of which the influence on foreign policy decisions and behavior of these states are carried out.

Report informs referring to BNS, it was stated by the Former Foreign Minister Urmas Paet. Paet said that the only country to avoid this fate remains Belarus, however, to the present moment of aggravated its relations with Russia: One manifestation of this was the recovery of customs control of the border between Russia and Belarus, although both countries are members of the Customs Union.

Existing frozen conflicts are in Georgia - Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Moldova - Transdniestria, between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Ukraine - in the Crimea and the Donbass.

Conflicts are arousing once more and more, when they want to slow down the normal development of the state, said U.Paet. According to the former minister, Russia now along with the conflict in the Ukraine, is actively manipulating Abkhazia and South Ossetia, concluding with them treaties of alliance.

The only solution to the problem - is the cessation of the frozen conflicts and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.

Otherwise, the risk of conflict remains at a high level, said U.Paet.