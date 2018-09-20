Foreign Ministry: We urge co-chairs to prevent Armenia from provocative actions that undermine negotiation process

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Such a provocative visit by the Armenian leadership to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and aggressive statements ahead of the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers within the UN General Assembly in New York is an indication of Armenia’ s intention to deliberately aggravate the situation. We urge the Minsk Group co-chairs to prevent the Armenian side from such aggressive steps and statements that undermine the negotiating process," the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Report informs.

It was noted that Armenia has recently taken systematic steps to aggravate the situation on the contact line, as well as on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border: "Responsibility for occupation of Azerbaijani lands, numerous violations of law in these territories and the tension on the frontline lies with the Armenian leadership."