Foreign Ministry : So-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh is a result of military aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In May this year, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations issued a document in the United Nations on behalf of the so-called regime created in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by this country. Previously, similar steps have been taken by Armenia's Representative Office to the UN".

Report informs, the head of the press service of Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Commenting on dissemination of documents in the United Nations by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations on the behalf of so-called regime in the occupied territories, the Foreign Ministry official noted that Armenia's representation to the United Nations chose the way to fraud and deceive UN member states: So, the letter sent by the Representative Office of Armenia to the United Nations is added any document on the behalf of so-called regime. Then it is presented as dissemination of so-called regime in UN. In fact, it is a lie and nonsense.