​Foreign Ministry: Russia is convinced the parties to Karabakh conflict must resume talks

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are now required to show restraint and engage in dialogue to restore stability."

Report informs, this was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Russian Mariya Zakharova at the briefing, commenting on the visit of Sergey Lavrov Office in Yerevan to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"We strongly believe that the parties should resume the negotiation process, which is aimed at achieving sustainable, peaceful settlement," said Zaharova.

Maria Zakharova called a need to intensify efforts to reduce the risks of war as "crucial".

"We reaffirm our readiness as an international mediator in the interaction with other states co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group to assist the parties with all necessary assistance in the realization of this aim," - said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.