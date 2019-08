Foreign Ministry prepares infogram on 26th anniversary of occupation of Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

23 August, 2019 09:22

https://report.az/storage/news/4a9c86c3f8b17b998623ffa6b1335e3c/ccef0b2e-fab7-4434-a909-60f07b5233bd_292.jpg The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has prepared an infogram on the 26th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions. Report presents the infogram to readers.

