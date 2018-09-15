Foreign Ministry: Armenian leadership continues to play with fire, resorting to military provocations

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, units of the Armenian armed forces, using weapons of different caliber, including artillery mount, committed provocation on Tovuz, Terter and Agdam directions.The enemy, in particular, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as civilians living in these villages. Damage has been caused to some houses, property of the population and civil infrastructure.

Report informs, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that the intentional targeting of civilians and objects, contrary to the norms of moral and international humanitarian law, is traditional for the Armenian armed forces and is included in combat training as asymmetric tactics: "In April 2016, Armenia's intentional and targeted fire of civilian population living in close proximity to the contact line resulted in aggravation of the situation and the counter-actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces to ensure the security of the civilian population.

Armenian leadership, facing serious problems in the country and in the case of the government, continues to play with its political demagogy and military provocations and trying to aggravate the situation. "Former Guardians", within Armenian armed forces, continue to play a driving role in aggravation of the situation. Armenian leadership must finally understand that Azerbaijan will never let the situation to continue in today's form. The responsibility of measures that Azerbaijan should take using its inalienable rights based on the UN Charter will be fully on Armenia. "