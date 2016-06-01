 Top
    Russian and French foreign ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault had a telephone conversation

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault discussed situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    "Ministers discussed support tasks of "Normand Four" implementation of the Minsk agreements to overcome the Ukrainian crisis, the issues of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, some aspects of the bilateral Russian-French contacts", said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

