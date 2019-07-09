Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia discussed Karabakh settlement

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/7f3df810ddd6833ee68a0ecd5c95492b/0cffa28c-0194-41d4-ad90-9050264bfc2c_292.jpg

Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the meeting took place on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in the town of Vysoké Tatry in Slovakia.

"During the meeting, Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discussed issues of the Armenian-Russian allied agenda, cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

In particular, the foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda and reviewed the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.