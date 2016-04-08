Foreign ministers of CIS countries express need for compliance with armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states expressed the need for compliance with the armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the "Interfax", a statement after a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Moscow today, declares.

In a statement, the Ministers called on parties to the conflict to strictly observe the cessation of hostilities and to exercise restraint in order to avoid new casualties.

Heads of CIS Foreign Ministry also expressed the need to take measures to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and to intensify efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the principles defined by the OSCE Minsk Group.

The statement noted that CIS countries accept escalation of the contact line in the conflict zone with deep concern.