 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to hold talks on Karabakh in New York today

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zograb Mnatsakanyan will meet in New York today.

    According to Report, the sides will discuss the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    The meeting will be held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of Russia, Stephan Viskonti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi