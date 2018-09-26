Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to hold talks on Karabakh in New York today

https://report.az/storage/news/0d53c6e90a9bfec293002cb4b6529a24/b09b1351-5fcb-4e61-af80-e6be89f454f2_292.jpg
Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zograb Mnatsakanyan will meet in New York today.
According to Report, the sides will discuss the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The meeting will be held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of Russia, Stephan Viskonti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States).
News DepartmentNews Author