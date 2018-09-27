 Top
    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia meet in New York

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the sidelines of the UN GA 73rd session in New-York has started, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

