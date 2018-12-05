Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Milan today

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet today in Milan.

Report informs that the meeting will take place on the margins of the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council, which will open in Milan tomorrow.

Notably, Mammadyarov arrived in Italy the day before to participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council. The Mammadyarov-Mnatsakanyan meeting will be held under the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA).

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meeting.

The negotiation process to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict will be discussed.