12:40

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has kicked off in Moscow.

Russian bureau of Report informs that the meeting takes place in the House of Receptions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The meeting is attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the OSCE MG co-chairing country.

Igbal Rustamov