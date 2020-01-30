Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held seven-hour meeting in Geneva - UPDATED

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office in Geneva lasted for seven hours, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said on Twitter.

"The meeting of the ministers lasted for seven hours. Talks must be intensified to achieve significant results on all discussed issues. The meeting will continue tomorrow," Report quotes Leyla Abdullayeva as saying.

30.01.2020

14:27

The meeting of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has kicked off in Geneva.

Report quotes the spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva as saying OSCE MG co-chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti, Andrew Schofer, and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk are taking part in the meeting.