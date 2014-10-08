 Top
    Foreign ministers of Armenia and France discussed preparations for the meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    The meeting will be held in late October in Paris, at the initiative of the President of France

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian discussed with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius preparatory works scheduled for the end of October, for the Paris meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the initiative of the President of France.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is stated in the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    Edward Nalbandian, commending the constructive engagement of France and the other Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Russia and the United States, aimed at the exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict. 

