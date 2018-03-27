 Top
    Foreign Minister of Luxembourg: The day will come and Karabakh conflict will be settled

    Luxembourg, like the entire EU, promotes the initiatives of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Luxembourg, like the entire European Union, promotes the initiatives of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Report informs citing the Armenian media, the head of the Luxembourgian Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said at a press conference following the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

    "Luxembourg, like the entire European Union, promotes the initiatives of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and thinks that the day will come and a solution to this frozen conflict will be found”, - the minister said.

