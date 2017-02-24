Djibouti FM: Many UN resolutions adopted, unfortunately, not fulfilled

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Djibouti supports Azerbaijan in the international arena since 90s. The country's position on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is unchangeable."

Report informs, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said commenting on the country's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Recalling four UN Security Council resolutions calling to liberate occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister noted with regret that many resolutions adopted, but unfortunately, not fulfilled that can be seen in Palestine.

"Our goal is to seek justice in this matter," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said.