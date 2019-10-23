Foreign Minister: Occupation of Azerbaijani territories represents serious threat to regional security

"Regretfully the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia continues to represent serious threat to regional and international security and undermines the efforts of my country to utilize its full potential for sustainable development," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the opening of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries in Baku.

According to Report, the Foreign Minister reminded that the conflict with Armenia has resulted in the occupation of one fifth of the territory of Azerbaijan and has made around 1 million internally displaced and refugee. "Since the very first day of the conflict, combat operations have been conducted exclusively inside the territory of Azerbaijan, almost in the middle of the country, affecting its civilian population and infrastructure."