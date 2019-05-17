Foreign Minister: France is committed to finding a lasting solution to Karabakh conflict through negotiation

France is committed to finding a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov who is on a working visit to Paris.

Jean-Yves Le Drian noted the importance of implementing confidence-building measures discussed at the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Vienna on March 29.

The Foreign Minister assured his Azerbaijani counterpart of France’s resolute, full and impartial participation in the efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to find consistent and durable solution to the conflict.