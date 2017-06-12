 Top
    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan wants to hold substantive talks

    It's time to change the status quo around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The time has come to change the status quo, everyone knows what the consequences for the region are if the status quo continues." Report informs, Elmar Mammadyarov has said at a press conference following the meeting with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser, commenting on the progress of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    "The position of Azerbaijan remains the same, we want substantive negotiations," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.

    He reminded that on June 19 the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku, where they will hold meetings with president and foreign minister, and these days mediators have visited Yerevan.

    According to him, it is necessary to consider with what message OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will come to Baku after Armenia.

