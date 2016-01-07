Foreign Affairs Committee of US Congress discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The House Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US Congress discussed the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, James Warlick, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States posted on his Twitter page.

He thanked the Committee for the meeting. According to him, at the discussions, they agreed to work for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.