FM: Support by Turkey and Iran to Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue is very important

Istanbul. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Istanbul Declaration also includes article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We have clearly stated that it is necessary to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with international norms and this issue should be resolved."

Report informs that Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement at a press conference following the meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Istanbul.

Mammadyarov underlined that the sixth meeting with the participation of the three countries was fruitful: "We adopted a joint declaration at the end of the discussions. I express my gratitude to Turkey and Iran for their support to Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is very important to us."

According to the Foreign Minister, discussions on a variety of issues were held at the trilateral meeting. "As Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran are countries which have historical roots in the region and we have a stronger and more correct neighborly policy in all areas.

"We have reviewed many issues in the trilateral action plan covering 2016-2018. At present, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran carry out major projects in energy and transport areas. It is a great success for us to launch the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which creates favorable conditions for the transit opportunities of the three countries in the South-West and North-South routes. In addition, the operation of Rasht-Astara railway will provide a new transport corridor to the region. If we succeed, we will unite railways in a network."