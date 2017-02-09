 Top
    FM: Several times we were pretty close to progress over Karabakh settlement talks

    The existing status quo does not satisfy anyone

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Everyone understands that, existing status quo does not satisfy anyone, except, perhaps, the Armenian side."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told RIA Novosti.

    "Since I was a minister we were pretty close to the progress in talks on Karabakh conflict settlement. Of course, we are not happy with the fact that occupied territories for 20 years are freed unfortunately by military force.

    Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail region of Azerbaijan liberated and people now return to the territory.

    Tragically, every territory released by military action, but from the first day we told that the issue should be resolved peacefully", he said.

