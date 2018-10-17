FM: Settlement in Kalbajar indicates that Armenia is not interested in resolving conflict through negotiations

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Continuing illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, contrary to the spirit of the negotiation process, and discussions held during the Dushanbe summit in the CIS, undermine the international efforts to resolve the conflict," the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Such actions once again demonstrate the contradiction between Armenia's words and actions, the non-constructiveness of this country and the lack of interest in resolving the conflict through negotiations.

"The settlement in the Azerbaijani occupied territories, changing demographic situation by Armenia and other similar illegal actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

"The issue on illegal actions of Armenia in the Azerbaijani occupied territories is constantly raised before the international organizations, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the Foreign Ministry said.

Notably, Armenian mass media disseminate reports about the construction of a new settlement named Sidney in the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, as well as the construction of a new road connecting the occupied regions with Armenia along the Araz River.