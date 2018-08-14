FM of Turkey and Russia discuss settlement of Nagorno - Karabakh conflict

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ / Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Russia discussed common approaches to peaceful solutions to a number of conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Turkish counterpart Movlut Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

"Searching for similar positions of common approaches for the peaceful solutions, we have considered many other situations in the Middle East region, North Africa region, whether it is Libya, Yemen, whether it is the situation in the Balkans, whether it is the situation with the Ukrainian regulation, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem and many others," Lavrov said.

Notably, during the meeting the parties discussed the issue of facilitating the visa regime between Russia and Turkey. Besides, the ministers exchanged views on regional issues, in particular, considered Syria problem, including the situation around Idlib.