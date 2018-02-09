FM: Karabakh conflict must be settled in respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was discussed at the meeting of Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federico Mogherini.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the 15th meeting of the European Union-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council in Brussels.

As Mammadyarov noted, he has informed Mogherini about the latest negotiations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are in the region.

"We [with Federico Mogerini] recognized that the conflict must be resolved first of all, in respect for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", minister said.