FM: "If Armenian leadership does not build normal neighborly relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey, it will cast doubt on its independence"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/c8385ee0ede310d9a3fc38a44bab97d4/808ed6d6-b43f-49d0-84a0-8e32e54e1223_292.jpg

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I asked John Bolton to address the new Armenian leadership with a question: 'Are they ready to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict or not?'"

Report informs that Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's remark came as he was commenting on the visit of US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton to Azerbaijan.

"In general, what do they want? Are they ready to establish normal relations and create a neighborhood with Azerbaijan and Turkey? Of course, if any country, including Armenia, does not establish normal neighborly relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey, it will cast doubt on its independence. This is unambiguous," said the minister.