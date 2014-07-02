FM: France is mobilised in its role as co-chair of the Minsk Group

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ France called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from provocative statements and to work towards establishing a "climate of confidence" to help arrive at a peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, REPORT informs citing France FM website.

"France is mobilised in its role as co-president of the Minsk Group, to promote mediation on Nagorno Karabagh," the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Paris calls on "the parties to refrain from statements that go against the establishment of a climate of confidence" and "invites the parties to actively contribute to this," spokesman Romain Nadal said in a briefing today.

He reminded that President of France Francois Hollande visited the region six weeks ago and met with local officials and leaders and reassured them of French support to move forward with negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.