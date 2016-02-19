Azerbaijani FM: Failure in resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is a greatest threat to regional cooperation

Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Obstacles to peace and development are still exist in the region. Prevention of aggressive policy is required in order to ensure respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders as well as for preservation of peace and stability in the region'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov said addressing in the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers in Tbilisi.

'Failure in resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is the greatest threat to peace and security in the region as well as to regional cooperation. Armenia left out of all regional projects due to its aggressive policy', the minister said.