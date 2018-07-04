 Top
    Close photo mode

    FM: Deployment of Armenian Interior Troops in Karabakh indicates miserable situation of Armenian army

    © Report

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the decision of government, Armenian mass media informs that the Armenian Interior Troops are deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This step by Armenian new government is military escalation and serves to aggravate the situation. Personal staff and a large part of technique is concentrated in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contrary to the international law. "

    Report was told by Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson  of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    "The deployment of internal troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a clear indication of plight situation and serious problems on personnel in the Armenian army.

    At the same time, the populist leadership of Armenia facing serious difficulties in resolution of country’s social-economic problems tries to manipulate public opinion and maintain its rating with such tensions and military rhetoric.

    Instead of removing its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, deployment of Armenia's internal troops to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that Armenia is an occupier state and official Yerevan is not interested in the settlement of the conflict by negotiation.

    “The responsibility for the situation is completely overtaken by Armenia” official of MFA stressed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi