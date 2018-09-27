FM: Co-chairs will visit the region in the upcoming month

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "All in all talks lasted for more than 3 hours. It was interesting and important exchange of views on the ongoing conflict resolution development, as well as what must be done in bringing sustainable peace to the region. We agreed to continue these talks in the upcoming month including visit of the co-chairs to the region," Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report was informed in the press service of the Foreign Ministry that Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov responded to media inquires about the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 26 September in New-York.

Notably, yesterday Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in New York with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The meeting on the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was held within the framework of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.