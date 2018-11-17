FM: Azerbaijan is ready for constructive, substantive negotiations

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / Illegal activity of Armenia in the occupied territories violates the legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as international norms and principles.

Report informs that Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at the international conference of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan "Illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the responsibility of a third party" held in Baku.

According to her, by similar steps Armenia tries "strengthen the status quo, deepen the factor of occupation".

Touching upon the issue of changing the demographic situation in the occupied territories by Armenians through illegal resettlement, Leyla Abdullayeva reminded that the OSCE carried out two missions in 2005 and 2010, following which the OSCE MINSK group co-chairs presented reports on the need to put an end to demographic changes in the region.

"Azerbaijan has been delivering these facts to the international community for years," the Spokesperson of the Ministry said.

Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan continues to be ready for "constructive and substantive negotiations "on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: " Our land has remained under occupation for more than 25 years contrary to the norms of international law. The fact that we have been at the negotiating table for all these years shows our readiness for them."