FM: ​Azerbaijan excludes one more name from "undesirables" list

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan excludes one more name from the list of "undesirables". Report informs, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev.

Earlier, the deputy editor of the Argentine newspaper "Tiempo Argentino" Luis Faraoni made an illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan on 18-23 March this year and his name was included in the list of "undesirables."

Luis Faraoni sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and stressed that he did not know that a visit to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians could result in including him to the list of "undesirables."

Mr. Faraoni expressed his deep regret and apologized that his visit had caused so many problems for him with Azerbaijan, and, realizing the gravity of his act, he stated that such actions would not be repeated in the future.

Stressing his respect to our country's territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan and its laws, he asked to consider revocation imposed against him and the decision to strike out his name from the list of "undesirables."

Mr. Faraoni's request was considered and a decision to strike our his name from the list of "undesirables" was adopted.