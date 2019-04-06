Azerbaijani FM: Armenian Defense Minister's statement intended for internal audience

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/fc224838c5fe355984a187ed3672a958/a7308411-96df-4d4e-bcf3-66e5a30adfde_292.jpg

"In general, the Vienna meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia showed that, although hard, points are being groped. Naturally, no one expects this to be fast. We need to build them up," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said to journalists, Report's Russian bureau informs.

"All the same, three hours after the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia took place, the Armenian Defense Minister suddenly made an absolutely belligerent statement. I think that this, of course, is intended for some kind of internal audience. We must proceed from the point. Every time I ask a question to Armenian friends: the conflict continues for already 30 years. Tell me, please, what did the citizens of Armenia get from this conflict? Besides, the poverty in their country exceeds 40 per cent, there are no prospects, the demographic situation is disastrous and the smartest people leave. All this shows the need to somehow get out of this situation, this must be taken into account while analyzing the situation," the minister said.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that the population should also be prepared for peace: "Azerbaijan has developed its economy over the years and has become the leading country in the region. The ball is on Armenians' field. They must first of all convince their population, explain them that Armenia has no future without building up relations. It is necessary to move on."