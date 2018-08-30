FM: Armenian lobby can desperately bring only clown politicians to Nagorno Karabakh by spending a lot of money

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Jesters and clowns continue to visit Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenian armed forces. The next clown is member of European Parliament, head of a party consisting of one member, political clown and marginal Martin Sonneborn, head of press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that it’s enough to view the poster of his political propaganda: ‘Head of Brussels-based Armenian lobby Kaspar Karampetian can desperately bring only clown politicians to occupied lands of Azerbaijan by spending a lot of money. Because, healthy-minded people understand who is who by researching realities of the conflict, occupation and bloody ethnic facts and keep away from such it. I would even say that the Armenian lobbyist Karampetian, previously served delivery of truths about the occupation to some necessary people by organizing such trips at his own expense. "I wonder who is next in line at the parade of clowns - sisters Kardashian?’, - he added.