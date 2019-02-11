Azerbaijani FM: Armenian leadership should demonstrate political will to resolve conflict

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3647b80769fa8941669c4873f6f0ede1/5de3ab99-c4c9-4c7f-9d2e-0a78ef17de69_292.jpg

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The current leadership of Armenia should demonstrate the political will to resolve the conflict and, in accordance with good-neighborly philosophy, act in the name of achieving peace, stability and sustainable development in the region," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in the interview to Korea Times.

"We hope that this year certain progress will be achieved in terms of withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the normalization of relations between the two countries. Progress in the conflict resolution, creating conditions for peace, security and stability in the entire region, opens up opportunities primarily for economic growth in Armenia itself," the minister noted.

"Our country, in the same way as it ensures the safety of its citizens of different ethnic groups, in accordance with its international obligations is ready to do so with respect to its citizens of the Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh and to grant them the right of high-level self-rule within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of our country is ready to return to their homes, and this issue was again stressed in the recently released statement of the Community," Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He noted that some time ago there were contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but,"unfortunately, due to the 'efforts' of the previous leadership of Armenia, these contacts were interrupted."

"You know, it is impossible to take the land and move with it to another place. After the settlement of the conflict, of course, these two communities will have to live together. That is why it is important to promote and restore contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Minister said.