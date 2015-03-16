FM: Armenia's position contrary to Co-chairs' position on resolving the conflict and current reality

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia's position is contrary to the international community, as well as to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' position on the settlement of the conflict and the current reality." The head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev said to Report while commenting on Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian's statement on controversial views on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict of in OSCE and the interview with Slovenia magazine.

"Such statements of Nalbandian gave the impression that he is far from the negotiation process. It would be very interesting to find the answer to the question whether this statement belongs to Nalbandian or the Armenian president", H.Hajiyev said.