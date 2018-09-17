FM: Armenia’s policy endangers negotiation process

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Such a false information provided by the Armenian Prime Minister is counter-productive and this is yet another proof that Armenia’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not serious and is contradictive, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report while commenting on Nikol Pashinyan’s statements about the alleged killing of three Azerbaijani soldiers by Armenian armed forces during the past three days.

"Our Defense Ministry has already denied this misinformation too. Armenia is trying to strain the situation and undermine the negotiations. The OSCE MG co-chair countries should also take into account that such a policy pursued by Armenia endangers the negotiation process."