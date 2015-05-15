 Top
    FM: Armenia deliberately doesn't allow contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh

    From the first day, Azerbaijan supports contact and dialogue of Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "From the first day, Azerbaijan supports the contact and dialogue between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Hikmat Hajiyev, the Head of the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, commenting on OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair James Warlick's statement to Report.

    H.Hajiyev added that, Armenia deliberately does not allow the contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities and rejects the initiatives in this regard. 

    "It proves once again that Armenia's "confidence-building" challenge is nothing but nonsense and the main purpose is to cover up against the occupation and aggression", the spokesman added. 

