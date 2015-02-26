Foreign Ministry: Armenia carrying out non-constructive policy on release of Azerbaijani hostages

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'As in the negotiation process, Armenia is carrying out completely non-destructive and anti-humanism policy in the issue on releasing Azerbaijani hostages'. The Head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev said it to Report while commenting on Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian's speech.

According to Hajiyev, it is useful to expect any of humanism from the military dictatorship regime of Armenia that committed a crime against humanity as a Khojaly genocide.

"Firstly, the Armenian Foreign Minister should answer the question on which grounds were our compatriots Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev taken hostages in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces? In the case of that existing of Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is totally illegal, taking hostages of civilians and putting brutally torturing them are other cases of the violation of international humanitarian. The trial of them organized as a theater scene has no legal basis and it cannot have,"he said.

H.Hajiyev stated that in fact, Nalbandian's intervention to this issue is another evidence for the responsibility of Armenia trying to hide behind the veil of the so-called regime.

According to him, the contacts with the international community, especially with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the release of Azerbaijani hostages will be continued.

On February 25, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in his speech that the "criminal case" of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev was completed and "their guilt was proven".

According to the Armenian media, the decision of "Court of Appeal" on D.Asgarov and S.Guliyev will be announced on March 10.