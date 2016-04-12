First meeting of contact group on Karabakh conflict will be held at OIC summit

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul hosts a preparatory meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states prior to the 13th OICHeads ofState Summit.

Report informs referring to the press service of the OIC, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting.

According to the press service of the OIC, it was decided to establish a contact group at the ministerial level for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The first meeting of the group will be held in the framework of the OIC summit, which will be held on April 13-15, Istanbul.