First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) Ziyafat Asgarov met with the country's delegation led by a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, the former chairman of the Assembly Kang Chang Hin.

Ziyafat Asgarov, speaking about the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea, stressed the role of mutual visits of heads of state and inter-parliamentary friendship in the development of these relations. Vice-Chairperson noted that the two countries are intensively developing relations in the sphere of politics, economy, culture and other areas. Today, many well-known Korean companies successfully operate in Azerbaijan: "It's no coincidence that, construction of several important arenas for the first European games is entrusted the Korean companies. At the same time, Azerbaijan has invested in Korea about half a billion dollars. This is an indicator of high-level economic relations between countries".

During the conversation, Ziyafat Asgarov touched upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that more than 20 years, 20% of Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia: "The country has more than 1 million. Refugees and internally displaced persons. The Armenian occupiers do not comply with UN resolutions 4 to resolve the conflict, demonstrating the actions contrary to the principles of international law". Deputy Chairman also informed the guests about the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians.

Kang Chang-hee expressed gratitude for the meeting, said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Korea are based on historical roots. He congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the fact that the country is host to the first European games and expressed confidence that the game will take place at a high level. He noted that along with the construction of Korean companies have shown interest in the oil and gas sector, and asked for support in this matter by Azerbaijan. Kang Chang-hee also expressed confidence in the fair settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms of international law.

In conclusion, the meeting they discussed other issues of mutual interest.